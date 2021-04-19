Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.90% of Nathan’s Famous worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 238,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5,770.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after buying an additional 155,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $65.17 on Monday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $268.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

