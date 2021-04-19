Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 67,946 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 622.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $15.48 on Monday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $294.35 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Provident Bancorp Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

