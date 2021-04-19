Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,776 Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $28,345.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $39,998.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 970 shares in the company, valued at $59,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $82,561. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSFG stock opened at $69.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $165.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.97). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

