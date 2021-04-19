Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 48,999 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 117,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Bancorp stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $281.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.83. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

