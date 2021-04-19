CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,749 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.23% of CONSOL Energy worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

CEIX stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $326.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 2.94. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($1.82). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $324.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

