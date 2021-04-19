Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 95,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 405.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 117,348 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Globalstar by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 770,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 328,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Globalstar by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 402,395 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

