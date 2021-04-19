Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 1,942 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Plumas Bancorp worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 29.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

