Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,454 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 40.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $70.26 on Monday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

