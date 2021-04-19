Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

NYSE SC opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 126,682 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

