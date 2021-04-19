Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 266 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 266 target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VOLV.B. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a SEK 188 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 219.27.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.