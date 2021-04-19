JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $84.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $931,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

