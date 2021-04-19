Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $664.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

