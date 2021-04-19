Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €104.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SU. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €126.00 ($148.24).

SU stock opened at €137.50 ($161.76) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €127.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €120.12.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

