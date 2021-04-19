Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at BTIG Research

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $117.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.15.

PLD stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average is $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $113.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

