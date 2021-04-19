Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 39,571 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, State Street Corp grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

GALT stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

