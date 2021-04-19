Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.
Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.87.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.