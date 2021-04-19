Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. Research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

