Daimler’s (DDAIF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $93.30 on Thursday. Daimler has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $93.42. The company has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.99 billion. Analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

