Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $440.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $390.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $430.52.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $369.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $211.43 and a 52 week high of $390.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

