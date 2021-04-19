BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BiomX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get BiomX alerts:

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical stage company, develops bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases from the microbiome. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), liver, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and cancer.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.