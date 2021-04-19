Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $21.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KIM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.23.

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

