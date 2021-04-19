Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Short Interest Up 56.3% in March

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the March 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of FPRX stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $38.90.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($0.71) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FPRX shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 125,213 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.