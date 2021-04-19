Short Interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Expands By 56.8%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the March 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LIZI opened at $6.82 on Monday. Lizhi has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $315.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lizhi stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 107,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Lizhi as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices.

