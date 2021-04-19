Tufin Software Technologies’ (TUFN) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TUFN. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.14.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.