Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $32.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $3,058,333.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,410.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,780 shares of company stock worth $9,330,031 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,582,000 after buying an additional 175,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,693,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $47,835,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

