Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $32.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.81.
In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $3,058,333.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,410.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,780 shares of company stock worth $9,330,031 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,582,000 after buying an additional 175,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,693,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $47,835,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
