The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Raymond James

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.71.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $238.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $114.08 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

