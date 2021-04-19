Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.88.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $222.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.26 and its 200-day moving average is $206.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $141.22 and a 12-month high of $225.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 662,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $130,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

