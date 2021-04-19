Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

HSDT has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

HSDT opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $39.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.72. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSDT. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 96,214 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

