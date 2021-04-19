KeyCorp Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $98.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FANG. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.34.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $77.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 15,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 467,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

