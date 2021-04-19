Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.12.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.