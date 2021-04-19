Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $80.00 at KeyCorp

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.17.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $76.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 126,579 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after buying an additional 989,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.