XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $150.00 at Truist

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lifted by Truist from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XPO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.04.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.35. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $138.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 167.22, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $47,324,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $25,711,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

