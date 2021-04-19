Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

CSWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.01%.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 1,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 865,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 386,944 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

