Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $130.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $112.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s FY2021 earnings at $9.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.73 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $117.12 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

