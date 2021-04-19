GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GNNDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $307.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.00.

Shares of GNNDY opened at $264.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day moving average of $237.69. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.47. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $135.35 and a one year high of $275.25.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

