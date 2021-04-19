Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:KNNNF opened at $20.02 on Friday. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90.
Kainos Group Company Profile
