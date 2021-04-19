Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $87.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.29. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $56.92 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,478,000 after purchasing an additional 555,942 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

