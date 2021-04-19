$39.78 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce sales of $39.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.00 million. Insmed posted sales of $36.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $198.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.68 million to $213.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $316.14 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $373.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. Insmed has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $45.44.

In other news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,703,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,294,000 after buying an additional 1,316,630 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Insmed by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,048,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,196,000 after buying an additional 984,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,515,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,004,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,731,000 after buying an additional 657,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,363,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

