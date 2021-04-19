e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

ELF stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.38 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $551,271.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,860.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $145,752.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,731.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 517,755 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,825. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.