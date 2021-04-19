United States Steel (NYSE:X) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

NYSE:X opened at $22.67 on Thursday. United States Steel has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $46,174,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $16,383,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

