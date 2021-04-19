Mizuho Begins Coverage on Spire (NYSE:SR)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.30.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $77.26 on Thursday. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 133.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 31,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 8.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $32,089,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

