Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Penn National have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. During the fourth quarter, COVID-19-related closures were witnessed in Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Also, increased restrictions were experienced in Ohio and Massachusetts. Notably, the pandemic had a material adverse impact on its business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows in the quarter. Moreover, it has dramatically reduced travel and demand for casino gaming and related amenities. If the virus is not contained, further chances of temporary suspension of operations cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2022 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days, limiting the upside potential of the stock.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Penn National Gaming from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $99.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.22 and its 200-day moving average is $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $1,954,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

