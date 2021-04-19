Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Salzgitter from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Salzgitter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

