Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TPZEF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Shares of TPZEF stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $12.15.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.