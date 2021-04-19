Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Demant A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $24.91 on Friday. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

