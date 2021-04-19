Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Saipem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $5.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. Saipem has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

