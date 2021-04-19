UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

SEOAY stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7162 per share. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.62%. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

