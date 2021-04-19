Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) & Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Domo has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Domo and Take-Two Interactive Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 1 5 0 2.83 Take-Two Interactive Software 1 8 14 0 2.57

Domo presently has a consensus target price of $83.83, suggesting a potential upside of 38.27%. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus target price of $201.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.56%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than Take-Two Interactive Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Domo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and Take-Two Interactive Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -47.56% N/A -47.31% Take-Two Interactive Software 14.10% 27.32% 13.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Domo and Take-Two Interactive Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $173.40 million 10.90 -$125.66 million ($4.57) -13.27 Take-Two Interactive Software $3.09 billion 6.67 $404.46 million $3.65 48.99

Take-Two Interactive Software has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Take-Two Interactive Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats Domo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, and Borderlands. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. It also offers Kerbal Space Program, The Outer Worlds, Ancestors the Humankind Odyssey under Private Division. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, including Sony's PlayStation 4; Microsoft's Xbox One; the Nintendo Switch; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

