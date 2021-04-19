$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings. Greif posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Greif by 60.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth about $3,113,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Greif by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greif by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $59.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Greif has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

