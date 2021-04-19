Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.29 million, a PE ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.73. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

