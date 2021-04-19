Raymond James Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $180.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.52.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $172.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $178.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

